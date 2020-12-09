Suspect, 20, in stolen Jeep with stolen guns inside, faces gang-related charges

A 20-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges of criminal-gang participation and first-degree theft after police say he was in a stolen Jeep with three guns in it.

Marcell Kirk, 20, was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Kirk, along with three co-defendants, was an occupant of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen from Moline on Oct. 29, the arrest affidavit says.

The Jeep has a value of more than $10,000.

Kirk, police say, is a member of the hybrid street gang MMG (Mad Max Gang,) and so are his co-defendants.

A loaded Cobra .380 semi-automatic handgun, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine and a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol were in the Jeep. Two of the firearms were stolen.

The Cobra and Glock were on the center console of the Jeep, readily accessible for both the driver and front-seat passenger. The Smith and Wesson was on the back seat, where the rear-seat occupants were seated.

Plain-clothes officers saw Kirk and his co-defendants driving in the area of several residences associated with rival gang members, the affidavit says.

Kirks’ preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18.