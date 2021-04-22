Suspect accused in infant’s death pleads not guilty; bond hearing set

A 55-year-old Davenport woman who is a suspect in connection with the death of an infant has pleaded not guilty in Scott County Court.

Angela Marxen, who is represented by attorneys Hanna & Ruud, LLC, pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, including first-degree murder, children endangerment – death and child endangerment in a court document filed Tuesday.

She also waived her right to a speedy trial.

The investigation

Marxen’s bond was set at $1 million Friday morning in Scott County Court. She ran a LeClaire daycare where she admitted dropping a baby who died in February 2020.

About 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5, 2020, LeClaire police responded to the daycare on Frontier Court in LeClaire for an “infant in distress,” says the news release.

First responders saw a 5-month-old girl who “appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing.” The baby was immediately transported to a local hospital, where her condition continued to worsen, the release says.

The baby then was airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, where doctors saw she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The infant died four days later on Feb. 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Marxen admitted that on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, she dropped the infant while she was carrying her.

Emergency responders were not notified until four hours after the fall, and 45 minutes after Marxen admitted she knew the child “wasn’t acting correctly,” an arrest affidavit says.

Further proceedings are scheduled Friday in Scott County Court, where a bond review is set for May 4.