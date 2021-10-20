Suspect accused of chasing woman with weapon at casino Easter Sunday is back in jail

A 43-year-old East Moline man accused of chasing a woman with a weapon on Easter Sunday at a Davenport casino is back behind bars.

Jeromy Anderson is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail after he was arrested on a warrant. He faces a felony charge of going armed with intent, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse with the use of a weapon – first offense, and a serious misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon – knife over 5 inches.

Shortly after 8 a.m. April 4, officers were called to the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., for a disturbance that involved a man chasing a woman with an axe, an arrest affidavit says.

Anderson chased her while “brandishing the axe overhead in a threatening manner,” the affidavit says, during an incident that happened in the parking lot and inside the casino. Multiple uninvolved people saw the incident, which also was recorded on surveillance video.

Anderson “was still armed with the axe and aggressively yelling at the victim in the parking lot when officers arrived,” the affidavit says. His behavior, “yelling, and violent actions in a public setting gave alarm to other citizens.”

Officers also saw Anderson had a knife with a blade length measuring 5.25 inches in a sheath on his belt.

Court records say Anderson did not show up for sentencing Oct. 8. He now is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 6 in Scott County Court, court records say.