Suspect accused of dragging man ‘the length of three football fields’ appears in court

A man accused of dragging a 60-year-old man to death with his car in Davenport appeared in Scott County Court on Wednesday.

Mark Blackwood is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident in the death of Eric Johnson.

Johnson’s body was found in the street at Fillmore Lane and West Central Park Avenue in January.

Police say Blackwood dragged Johnson for several blocks.

Blackwood’s attorney filed a motion in court Wednesday, fighting a pretrial statement indicating the 63-year-old suspect drove recklessly.

His attorney maintains evidence that shows it was an accident.

The assistant state’s attorney says Blackwood showed recklessness when he dragged the victim “the length of three football fields.”

The judge denied the defense motion.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 28.

Johnson’s family is in disbelief over the tragic accident and told Local 4 News “he deserves justice.”