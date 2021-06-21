Suspect accused of sexual abuse heads to court

A 41-year-old DeWitt man is set to appear Thursday in Clinton County Court after being accused of sexually abusing two girls, ages 17 and 9.

John Barr faces multiple charges including felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child, second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

Barr

The children’s parents reported in March of 2020 their daughters had been sexually abused, an arrest affidavit says.

The older girl said the assaults were ongoing when she was ages 5-12, often at Barr’s DeWitt home or his other residence in Delmar, Iowa.

She described playing pornographic video games and watching pornography with Barr, who told her not to tell anyone about what was going on.

She said he took nude pictures of her, and further indicated how “Barr would repeatedly try to convince her to engage in sexual acts with him.”

Both girls described various ways they were assaulted.

Barr, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $100,000 bond in Clinton County Jail.