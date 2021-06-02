Suspect accused of wielding machete asks for expert in Thursday hearing

A 39-year-old Davenport man who police say wielded a machete last fall appeared briefly Thursday in Scott County Court to ask for an expert in his case.

Local 4 News, the only station at the hearing, saw a judge approve Martin Georgi’s request through his attorney to bring in an expert under seal, which means only certain people involved in the case will be able to see the information provided.

Georgi, who is being held on $85,000 bond in Scott County Jail, was at the hearing, which lasted about two minutes via Zoom.

The incident last fall

Georgi, who carried a machete, hatchet and hammer, is accused of hurting two people shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021, on the 1500 block of West Garfield Street, according to Davenport police and court documents.

Police say Georgi refused to stop and put down a weapon after breaking into a house.

Georgi “was instructed several times by a uniformed officer” to get on the ground and drop the weapon, but he continued walking through the neighborhood while displaying it in his right hand.

Police say Georgi went to the 2700 block of Washington Street and knocked on the door of a home. When a woman opened the door, Georgi hit her on the left side of the head.

The woman tried to pull the door shut, but Georgi pulled the door back open. She then tried to go around Georgi to get away from him.

As she tried to go around him, Georgi swung the machete at her.

She saw Georgi swing his arm at her, and put her right arm and hand over her head to protect herself. The machete hit the webbing between her right thumb and pointer finger, “causing a severe laceration.”

While Georgi was inside the residence, he struck the woman’s boyfriend twice – once on the left forearm and once on the upper backside of his right arm – with the machete, causing minor injuries.

Both victims sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” a news release from Davenport police says. Both were treated for their injuries.

Police say Georgi further threatened to assault several other subjects.

Officers found Georgi and launched 40 mm-baton (“less-lethal)” rounds, used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.