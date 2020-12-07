Suspect after crash: “I didn’t know it was stolen!”

“But I didn’t know it was stolen!”

A juvenile suspect, after other juvenile suspects fled the area, spoke tearfully after being placed in a Davenport squad car. The juvenile was taken into custody after a stolen car crashed shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dixwell Court, Davenport.

The suspect kept saying “I didn’t know it was stolen!” while talking with officers, who searched the area with flashlights and spoke with neighbors. Neighbors watched from windows and porches while officers investigated.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, learned several juveniles ran from the area after the crash after a police chase ended with the collision of a stolen black SUV with a parked car.

BREAKING NEWS: A police chase has ended in Davenport at 240 Dixwell Court. A black SUV has crashed into a parked car. Police confirm that the car is stolen and that juveniles have fled the scene. One person is currently in custody. @WHBF the only station at the scene pic.twitter.com/Il4sWTwHhj — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 7, 2020