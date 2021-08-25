Suspect arrested after Center for Missing and Exploited Children notifies sheriff’s office

A 45-year-old Blue Grass man faces felony charges after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Decker, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two Class D felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – promote film, Scott County documents say.

Between Sept. 20-27, 2020, Decker sent multiple digital files via a messaging service to another person, an arrest affidavit says.

A total of 18 digital files were sent. “The files sent were digital depictions of various minor females engaged in sex acts and posed in sexual positions,” the affidavit says.

The investigation was referred to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip. The NCMEC provided the files transmitted by the defendant.

Included in the CyberTIp were the defendant’s email account associated with the messenger service, IP address, and phone information for the device used to transmit the files.

The last photo in a list was transmitted twice and had a different file name the second time Decker sent it, the affidavit said.

A preliminary hearing for Decker, held on a $10,000 cash-only bond Wednesday in Scott County Jail, is set for Sept. 3 in Scott County Court.

A Class D felony, the least serious type of felony in Iowa, usually is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine from $750 to $7,500.