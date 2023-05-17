A 24-year-old man faces a charge of attempted murder after Clinton Police responded to an earlier report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

At 2:22 p.m. May 11, Clinton Police responded to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South for a victim of a gunshot wound. Officers discovered that the shooting had occurred a few minutes earlier and that the suspect had fled the area, the release says.

The victim was transported to Mercy North in Clinton, Iowa.

Antwand Tinon Jr. (Clinton Police Department)

After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant for Antwand J. Tinon Jr. was obtained. On Wednesday, the Clinton Police Department, in collaboration with the Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant on the 600 block of 6th Avenue South in Clinton. As a result, Tinon was located and arrested, the release says.

Tinon was charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony, according to the release.

The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Clinton Police at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595. Online anonymous tips may be submitted here.