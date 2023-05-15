A 37-year-old Springfield, Ill., man is in custody after officers allege he threw rocks at county correctional vehicles, according to a news release.

About 8:37 p.m. Friday, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to the Des Moines County Correctional Center for a report of vandalism, the release says. Des Moines County Correctional Officers discovered someone had thrown large rocks at the windshields of two Des Moines County Correctional Center transport vehicles. There was additional damage to the front passenger

window and frame of one of the transport vehicles. Total damage to the vehicles is estimated to be more than $1,500.

Des Moines County Correctional Officers found a suspect directly in front of the vandalized vehicles, , lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back. The suspect was identified as Calvin Ball, of Springfield, Ill.

A check of video surveillance showed Ball vandalized the vehicles at about 8:34p.m., officers allege. Deputies placed Ball under arrest for second-degree criminal mischief and took him to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.