On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-

year old Darvion J. Lard into custody in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline, on an

outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department.

This warrant stems from the Dec. 15, 2020 homicide of 16-year-old Dylan McCalester (a Sherrard High student) in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue in Rock Island, police said. Lard was transported to the Rock Island County Jail, where he is held on $1 million bond.