Suspect arrested for thefts of catalytic converters

A 38-year-old Davenport man was in custody Monday after police say he stole catalytic converters from vehicles.

Derek Jones was being held Monday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He faces two felony charges of second-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the website www.cars.com, catalytic converters turn pollutants into harmless gases. People steal them because they contain precious metals, such as platinum, which are valuable to metal dealers.

Between Sept. 10 and Nov. 5, 2020, police responded to three instances of stolen catalytic converters from businesses:

Sept. 10: A catalytic converter was cut from a 2011 Chevrolet Express van in the parking lot of 2238 W. River Drive, Davenport. The converter was valued at $2,000. Surveillance video shows a green Jeep Cherokee as the suspect vehicle.

Sept. 21: Two catalytic converters were stolen from Great Midwest Seafood Co., 5406 Sheridan St., Davenport, with a value of $3,200 stolen from 2016 F350 and 2019 F350 Ford pickup trucks. Underneath one of the trucks was a Rhythm City Casino Player’s Card belonging to Derek Jones. Police went to Jones’ address and found a green Jeep Cherokee with a silver rear back-passenger door panel parked in the driveway.

Oct. 25: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Penske 2020 Ford F 450 pickup. Surveillance video showed a green Jeep Cherokee with a passenger-side back panel door silver or gray in color.

On Nov. 24, Davenport police detectives executed a search warrant. Jones was taken into police custody where, after he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to sealing catalytic converters. Two converters were found at his residence along with a plastic bag of less than 0.1 grams of methamphethamine.

Jones is set for arraignment at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 in Scott County Court.