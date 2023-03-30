A 40-year-old Burlington man was arrested after police allege he was involved in a fire, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, March 29 at 10:35 a.m., West Burlington Police and West Burlington Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a garage fire on the 400 block of East Mt. Pleasant Street in West Burlington.

Adam Wunnenberg (contributed photo)

Burlington Fire was also dispatched on auto-aid. While enroute to the scene, crews were notified by dispatch that a suspect was walking east down the alley, the release says.

Officers arrived on the scene at 10:38 a.m. and located the suspect in the 600 block of Meadow Street in West Burlington. The suspect, Adam Lee Wunnenberg, was detained, identified by witnesses, then transported to West Burlington Police where he was interviewed.

Wunnenberg was arrested and charged with reckless use of fire and transported to the Des Moines County Jail, the release says.