Suspect arrested on warrant in connection with June 2020 gun, chase incident

A 21-year-old Rock Island man was arrested Thursday on a warrant in connection with an incident involving a gun and a vehicle chase in June of 2020.

Keynon Pulliam faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and assault while displaying a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. June 23, 2020, Davenport Police responded to a weapon-related report on the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue, Davenport.

Related Local 4 News stories 3 charged after police chase through the Quad Cities ends with crash in Moline

Police say Pulliam was in the area and showed a gun “in a threatening manner” by holding the firearm near his hip and pointing it toward a residence where a victim was standing.

When Pulliam made verbal threats of “I’m gonna pop you,” the victim feared for her life and her family’s life, police say.

Pulliam was identified from a photo lineup.

Later, when officers pursued a maroon Oldsmobile Royale, Pulliam was in the car. Officers found two guns in the vehicle.

Scott County Court proceedings for Pulliam, released on bond, are set for Wednesday and June 8.