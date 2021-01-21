Suspect behind bars after separate incidents of high-speed chase, stolen jewelry

A 46-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a chase that got up to nearly 100 mph and, later, a jewelry theft.

Travis Christenson was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a total $10,000 bond. He faces felony charges of eluding, three counts of second-degree theft, and probation violation; and misdemeanor charges of disobeying a traffic device, driving under suspension, reckless driving, speeding, and fifth-degree theft.

At 11:32 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020, Christenson was driving a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Clarion Pointe, 815 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf.

An officer patrolling the parking lot and ran the license plates on a 2002 Honda Civic and found it was stolen.

Christenson drove out of the parking lot and headed south on Golden Valley Drive, leading the officer on a pursuit that continued past the intersection of Golden Valley and south on Utica Ridge Road. Christenson then turned west onto Spruce Hills Drive, and exited onto the ramp to Interstate 74 south.

At one point, Christenson drove 98 mph.

The Civic exited the off ramp from I-74 southbound toward 13th Street, and went through a red light at the intersection.

The officer saw the driver, who had no other occupants in the car, was wearing camouflage baseball hat. The police officer began to follow at a distance. Another Bettendorf officer said he had stop sticks deployed on the I-74 bridge.

The Civic continued south on 13th Street until it reached State Street, turned east then entered the on-ramp for I 74 southbound again.

The car hit the stop sticks on the I 74 bridge. Once in Moline, the Civic exited I-74 onto 7th Avenue, then turned south on to 19th Street.

The front driver’s side tire on the car deflated, and the officer saw visible sparks as the car left I-74 onto 7th Avenue.

The Civic continued south onto 19th Street and then east onto 12th Avenue.

Christenson continued as 12th Avenue turned into 30th Avenue in East Moline. An East Moline officer got behind the car near the intersection of 30th Avenue and 19th Street and Christenson fled the East Moline squad car.

Eventually, he ran from the stolen vehicle with East Moline police following him and finally apprehending him “with his camouflage baseball hat still on.”

The stolen vehicle was worth about $2,600. Christenson has a suspended driver’s license.

After that, about 9 p.m. Dec. 2020, an arrest affidavit says Christenson took three pieces of jewelry worth $2,500 from a victim while visiting at her residence.

He is set to go to court at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Scott county Court.