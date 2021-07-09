Suspect behind bars after standoff Friday

A 30-year-old Davenport man was being held Friday in Scott County Jail after a standoff Friday in Davenport.

Zachary Willis faces felony charges of assault while displaying a weapon and first-degree robbery, along with misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse, driving while barred, and eluding.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m. Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Patrol Division were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 14th Street to check for a wanted person, an arrest affidavit says.

Multiple people told police Willis was inside a residence. After uniformed patrol officers as well as members of the Emergency Services Team gave announcements over a public-address system, phone calls and text messages to Willis, he continued to ignore officers’ commands to leave the building.

After several hours, he did leave and was taken into custody after “chemical munitions” were deployed into the residence., the affidavit says

Earlier incident

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. July 3, Willis had a firearm and was in the area of the 3000 block of Boise Avenue, an affidavit says.

“The Defendant did knowingly and willingly place the victim in fear of immediate injury coupled with the apparent ability to execute the act by pointing the firearm at the victim in a threatening manner,” the affidavit said.

“(Willis) did knowingly, willingly and purposely inflict fear of immediate injury to the victims by displaying the weapon, pointing the weapon at the victim’s face, (and) threaten them with the weapon,” the affidavit said.

Willis used the weapon to order the victims out of the vehicle, then drove it away.

Winter incident

Shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 3, 2021, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on the 1300 block of Marquette Street for failure to illuminate the rear plate.

Willis, the driver, originally gave the name of “Freddy” to officers, but later gave his real name.

Willis’s license was barred – habitual offender as of Oct. 11, 2016 through Oct. 8, 2027, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers took Willis into custody for driving with a barred license.

Willis admitted there was a marijuana pipe in the center console of the vehicle. Officers then conducted a probable-cause search of the Yukon as the registered owner was going to drive it away from the scene.

They found:

Two small baggies with cocaine on a tray in the dashboard under the radio.

A black Digitz brand digital scale with marijuana and cocaine residue in the center consol.

A multicolored glass marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana inside in the center console.

A clear glass marijuana wax pipe with wax residue inside of it in the tray in the dash under the radio.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Willis admitted everything except the baggies belonged to him.

Willis, held on a total $16,300 bond, is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Saturday.