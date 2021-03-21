Suspect behind bars on gun-, drug-related charges after early Sunday traffic stop

A 20-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Sunday to face gun- and drug-related charges after a late-night Saturday traffic stop.

Jibrial Campbell faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – firearm, along with misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Nissan Altima for having no headlights in the area of 4th and Myrtle streets, Davenport.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene, where multiple officers had gathered and part of West 4th Street was blocked with squad cars.

Police saw that Campbell, who was in the front right passenger seat, had a Taurus 9 mm pistol in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, an arrest affidavit says.

He appeared to be going to grasp the pistol with his right hand.

An officer ordered him to raise his hands and place them on the roof of the car.

Campbell raised his hands, then went to place them back down in his lap where the pistol was, ignoring the officer’s commands. After multiple attempts, he finally “complied with orders,” and was removed from the vehicle.

Campbell did not have a valid permit to carry.

Officers searched Campbell, and found a bag of marijuana in his front right pocket and a marijuana cigarette in the front right passenger door side.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday and again March 31.