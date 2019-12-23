Suspect caught after police car slides on ice, hits bike he was riding

A man who left the scene of a domestic disturbance call on a bicycle Monday morning was apprehended when he emerged from a yard in front of a police car that couldn’t stop, slid on the ice and hit the bike.

Cody Timm, 33, landed on the hood of the squad, was placed under arrest and was transported by Medic to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of minor, non-life threatening injures.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8:11 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Pioneer Street.

The report said Timm was harassing a resident in violation of a protection order.

Officers in the area spotted Timm leaving from the scene on a bicycle. Several officers responded to the area as Timm evaded officers by riding through alleys and yards.

Timm eventually popped out of a yard near the intersection of Rockingham Road and Elsie Avenue. A squad car attempted to stop in front of the cyclist but slid and left the roadway as the cyclist rode to the sidewalk. That’s when the two collided.

Timm, of Davenport, was charged with violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

The Iowa State Patrol is following up on the incident.