Suspect charged with hosting drug house after officers find man dead on living-room floor

A 54-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of hosting a drug house after police found a man dead on a living room floor in February.

John Vondran Jr., who also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, was arrested on a warrant and was being held Friday in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond.

On Feb. 18, the Davenport Police Department Patrol and Narcotics Unit responded to the 200 block of West 16th Street for a report of a suspected heroin-overdose death, an arrest affidavit says.

In a residence, they found a deceased man on the living room floor just inside the door to the home.

Officers, who served a search warrant and searched the house, found several pieces of drug paraphernalia, syringes, and partially torn baggies and pipes “used to ingest narcotics.”

They talked with people present during the incident who admitted using heroin with the deceased man just before he died.

Detectives also learned the residence was known as a “flophouse,” and that Vondran allowed numerous people to come to the residence to manufacture, sell and use drugs.

Further proceedings are set for Tuesday and April 23 in Scott County Court.