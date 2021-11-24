Suspect charged with theft after police investigate theft of tools from armory

Andrew Hamby (photo courtesy of Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.)

A 27-year-old Silvis man faces a felony theft charge after police investigated the theft of tools from an armory.

Andrew Hamby faces a charge of theft over $500, Moline Police told Local 4 News on Wednesday.

The theft and investigation

On Monday, Aug. 16, police were called to the Army National Guard Armory, 5212 78th Ave., Milan.

“Through a lengthy investigation, it was determined that a former soldier had taken tools from the armory without authorization and had pawned them or sold them online,” Moline Police told Local 4 News.

Hamby was charged with theft and a warrant was issued Oct. 19 for his arrest. He was stopped Sunday on a traffic stop and arrested on the warrant, police said.

Hamby, who was appointed a public defender, has been released on bond, according to Rock Island County Jail officials.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14 in Rock Island County Court.

