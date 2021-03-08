Police: Suspect chased, struck victim with hammer after argument Sunday

A 22-year-old Davenport man has been released from custody after police say he chased and hit a victim with a hammer on Sunday.

Cornelius Miller, who faces felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury, has been released on bond from Scott County Jail.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road after a report of an assault with a hammer. Officers spoke with witnesses who said Miller and the victim argued at the front door of a residence.

The victim pushed Miller back into the residence, then shut and locked the front door.

After the front door was closed, Miller grabbed a hammer, police say, and ran out the back door.

He then chased the victim with the hammer, and caught and hit the victim on the head with the hammer multiple times while the victim tried to get away.

Miller’s court appearance dates are not yet available in Scott County Court documents.