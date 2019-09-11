Suspect dead after an officer-involved shooting in Burlington

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in Burlington.

In a new release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, officials told Local 4 News just before 1 a.m., Burlington Police officers and Des Moines County Sheriff deputies responded to a shots fired call.

That was on North Gunnison Street and Jefferson Street.

Investigators said witnesses recalled a white pick up truck in the area of the scene.

Minutes later, Burlington Police officers spotted the car near Central and Division Streets and worked to stop the drive.

Investigators said near Angular and Summer Streets, the suspect was seen running from the truck with a gun.

Officials told Local 4 News officers chased after the suspect, who exchanged fire with law enforcement.

The suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at Great River Medical Center.

Officers and a deputy involved were not injured.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety will conduct an investigation.

The law enforcement officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave at this time as the case is investigated.

The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released at this time.