A suspect is dead after suffering some sort of medical issue while being interviewed by the East Moline Police Department (EMPD) early this morning.

According to a news release from the department, East Moline Police officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue on September 6 at 12:59 a.m. A suspect matching the description given by the complainant was found in the area and fled on a bicycle when an officer attempted to stop them. After a short chase, the suspect was apprehended. While still on the scene, officers noticed the suspect was having apparent medical issues. They immediately began first aid on the suspect while calling for emergency medical services. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and later passed away for reasons unknown at this time.

EMPD protocol calls for the Rock Island Integrity Task Force to investigate the incident. The Task Force is a multi-agency investigative group led by the Illinois State Police that impartially investigates incidents like this. No one from the EMPD will be involved in the investigation. The name of the deceased will be released after notifying family.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at (309) 752-4915, ex. 4935.