The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is working with their counterparts in Florida to solve a homicide.

On Monday, August 15 at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach (FL) Police Department asking deputies to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a woman had been killed at that address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. They had located the suspect’s vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on a nearby residence.

When deputies arrived at the address, they forced their way into the residence, where they located a deceased woman. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant to enter and process the residence for evidence. As they were processing the crime scene, the North Palm Beach Police Department advised that they had made entry into a residence in their jurisdiction and located the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the decedent and suspect are not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing and further information may be available as the investigation progresses. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Muscatine County Attorney’s Office and the North Palm Beach Police Department are assisting with the investigation.