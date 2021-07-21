Suspect faces arson charge after police say he set fire to vehicle that wasn’t his

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 34-year-old DeWitt man has been released on bond to appear in Scott County Court after police say he set fire to a vehicle in May in Davenport.

Kele Jech-Jones faces a felony charge of second-degree arson after police say he set fire to a vehicle that did not belong to him shortly before 7 a.m. May 1 on the 1100 block of West 3rd St., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.  

The amount of damage to the vehicle was in excess of $750. He was arrested early Wednesday on a warrant, court records say.

He is scheduled to appear Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story