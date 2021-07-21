Suspect faces arson charge after police say he set fire to vehicle that wasn’t his

A 34-year-old DeWitt man has been released on bond to appear in Scott County Court after police say he set fire to a vehicle in May in Davenport.

Kele Jech-Jones faces a felony charge of second-degree arson after police say he set fire to a vehicle that did not belong to him shortly before 7 a.m. May 1 on the 1100 block of West 3rd St., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

The amount of damage to the vehicle was in excess of $750. He was arrested early Wednesday on a warrant, court records say.

He is scheduled to appear Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.