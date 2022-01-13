Suspect faces charges after burglaries at animal-control facility, construction business

A 43-year-old Rock Falls man faces charges after police name him as a burglary suspect.

On Wednesday, Rock Falls Police responded to a report of a burglary at Whiteside County Animal Control, 1701 Industrial Park Road, Rock Falls. During the overnight hours someone forced entry into the business and removed items, a news release says.

During the investigation, police discovered another burglary at nearby Hubbard & Sons Construction, 1018 East 17th St., Rock Falls. As a result of evidence collected at and around the scenes, as well as video from various nearby locations, detectives identified and tracked suspects to a residence on the 600 block of East Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the execution of the warrant, items taken were recovered there.

Troy Stapleton was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of stolen property, and a Jo Daviess County warrant for failure to appear. Additional charges may be filed against Stapleton, and other

people as the investigation continues, the release says.

Sterling Police, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police assisted Rock Falls Police.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information about the incident to call the Rock Falls Police Department or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers.