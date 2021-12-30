Suspect faces false-imprisonment, assault charges after investigation

A 45-year-old Burlington man is in custody after Burlington Police responded to a report of a person being held against their will at a Burlington residence.

For the past several weeks, detectives with the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal

Investigation Division followed up on the complaint, a news release says.

During the investigation, detectives secured arrest warrants for Damond Bass.

On Thursday, Burlington Police saw Bass driving and attempted to serve the arrest warrants on him. Bass eluded officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the chase, officers lost sight of the vehicle Bass was driving later found it unoccupied in rural Des Moines County, the release says.

While they searched the area, officers located Bass hiding nearby. He was arrested and transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

He faces charges of:

Des Moines County warrant – assault while displaying a dangerous weapon

Des Moines County warrant – assault causing bodily injury

Des Moines County warrant – false imprisonment

Des Moines County warrant – first-degree harassment

aggravated eluding

no valid driver’s license.

Bass was being held Thursday without bond until he appears in court.

The Burlington Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and West Burlington Police Department.

Additional charges are expected, the release says.