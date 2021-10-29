Suspect faces felony charge in Bettendorf sexual-assault case

A 38-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after police allege he sexually abused a woman in June.

Matthew Lenzen faces a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse – bodily injury after he was arrested on a warrant issued July 13.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. June 20 on Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, the arrest affidavit says.

In the affidavit, police say Lenzen assaulted a woman. He tore off her clothes, then dumped a water bottle on her head, threw her to the ground, and injured her fingernails, left knee, left elbow and forehead, and damaged her hair and a couch in an apartment, the affidavit says.

Police say he left the scene before officers arrived.

Lenzen has been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5 in Scott County Court.