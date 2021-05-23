Suspect faces felony charges after attempted theft of catalytic converters from vehicles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 40-year-old Moline man faces felony charges after police say he tried to steal catalytic converters from two vehicles in Davenport.

Jeremiah Rudolph faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Howell Street, Davenport Police responded to suspicious activity, an arrest affidavit said.

Officers saw Rudolph ran from the scene, and apprehended him near a Dumpster next to a bag of burglary tools.

Officers found two vehicles in the area with their catalytic converters cut off. Officers also found the recently removed catalytic converters. They also found a floor jack and multiple electric saws in the area from which Rudolph and a co-defendant ran.

According to a recent “Motortrend” website article, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise because the devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. (https://www.motortrend.com/news/catalytic-converter-thefts-nationwide-on-rise/)

Police contacted the owner of the damaged vehicles, who estimated the cost to replace the exhaust systems on both vehicles is about $4,000.

Scott County Court proceedings for Rudolph, released from custody on bond, are set for Monday and May 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story