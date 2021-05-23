Suspect faces felony charges after attempted theft of catalytic converters from vehicles

A 40-year-old Moline man faces felony charges after police say he tried to steal catalytic converters from two vehicles in Davenport.

Jeremiah Rudolph faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Howell Street, Davenport Police responded to suspicious activity, an arrest affidavit said.

Officers saw Rudolph ran from the scene, and apprehended him near a Dumpster next to a bag of burglary tools.

Officers found two vehicles in the area with their catalytic converters cut off. Officers also found the recently removed catalytic converters. They also found a floor jack and multiple electric saws in the area from which Rudolph and a co-defendant ran.

According to a recent “Motortrend” website article, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise because the devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. (https://www.motortrend.com/news/catalytic-converter-thefts-nationwide-on-rise/)

Police contacted the owner of the damaged vehicles, who estimated the cost to replace the exhaust systems on both vehicles is about $4,000.

Scott County Court proceedings for Rudolph, released from custody on bond, are set for Monday and May 28.