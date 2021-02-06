Suspect faces felony charges after Circle K armed robbery

A 39-year-old Savanna man, behind bars in another location, faces charges in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday in Clinton.

Gerald Tutson, who was being held Saturday in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, in connection with the robbery.

At 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton police responded to an armed robbery at Circle K, 1530 N. 2nd St., Clinton, a news release says.

A clerk reported an armed man entered the store and demanded money from the register. The suspect ordered the clerk into the bathroom, then ran from the store.

Clinton police investigated and identified Tutson as a suspect. The Joe Daviess Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Savanna and Hanover police, and the Black Hawk Area Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Clinton police are continuing the investigation, and ask anyone with information to call police at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. John Davis.