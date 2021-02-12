Suspect faces felony charges in connection with vehicle-dragging death

A 63-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Friday in connection with a vehicle-dragging death in January.

Mark Blackwood faces charges of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident – death, both felonies.

He was arrested on a warrant and was being held in Scott County Jail without bond before he appears before a judge Saturday in Scott County Court.

The incident

Shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 18, Davenport police responded to the area of 2600 Fillmore Lane to an unresponsive man in the road, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Blackwood was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer when he hit Eric Johnson, who was walking in the 1900 block of Washington Street.

After the Blazer hit Johnson, he was carried on the hood/front of the vehicle for a distance of about 140 feet.

Blackwood, the affidavit says, “knew or should have reasonably known he struck a person.”

After the initial contact with the vehicle, Johnson fell from the hood and became tangled in the undercarriage of the Blazer.

Blackwood, police say, acted with “willful and wanton disregard for human life” when he failed to stop and dragged Johnson nearly 3,000 feet headed north on Washington Street, then east on Central Park Avenue and finally north on Fillmore Lane.

Johnson became dislodged from the Blazer in the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane, where Blackwood did not stop, but continued home.

Blackwood, the affidavit says, “never reported this crash to police or medical personnel.”

Johnson, who was dragged for seven blocks, was pronounced dead that evening. Blackwood

was identified as the driver after law enforcement reviewed video from the area and through his own statements.

The Blazer was located at his residence the next day with damage from the incident.