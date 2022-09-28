A 40-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges – including homicide by vehicle – after he was arrested on a warrant.

Octavius Sallis faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and operating while under the influence – third offense; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol third/subsequent offense; and a serious misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. May 19, Davenport Police responded to the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street for a vehicle crash, arrest affidavits say.

Sallis was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey when he failed to yield the right of way on a left hand turn to a motorcyclist. This was determined by defendant statements and video footage. The other motorist succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash, police say.

The motorcyclist later was identified as 56-year-old Davenport resident Michael Vickers, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

After the crash, Sallis was “was uneasy on his feet and had slow movement.” He showed multiple signs of impairment from sobriety tests, affidavits say.

Additionally affidavits say “There was the presence of amphetamines, cocaine metabolite, and marijuana metabolites in the defendant’s urine,” affidavits say. Sallis has two prior OWI convictions from 09/17/2019 and 03/02/2020. (Metabolites are indicators that a person used the “parent” drug of that metabolite. A drug metabolite is a byproduct of the body breaking down, or “metabolizing,” a drug into a different substance.)

The defendant’s vehicle was searched and 5.75 grams of marijuana were located in the back seat/trunk area along with a black digital scale with marijuana residue on it in the center console. Two Tramadol pills were located in the driver’s side door of the vehicle tested. (Tramadol is a synthetic opioid used to reduce pain.) Additionally, Sallis had no insurance at the time of the crash, affidavits say.

Sallis is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary appearance Oct. 7 in Scott County Court.

Homicide by vehicle is a Class B felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years.