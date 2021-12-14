Suspect faces multiple drug-related charges after narcotics investigation

A 51-year-old Burlington man faces multiple drug-related charges after a narcotics investigation.

Timothy Paul Bush faces numerous drug-related charges, according to a news release from Burlington Police.

For the past several months detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) have been following up on information about a suspect trafficking “large quantities of narcotics” in the greater Burlington area.

On Tuesday, the two law enforcement agencies, along with the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 block of Summer Street.

Bush faces charges including:

Possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine base (crack cocaine), a Class C felony

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony

Three counts of drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony

Maintaining a drug house/vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bush was being held Tuesday at the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond pending a court appearance, the release said.

The counter-drug efforts conducted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT) are partially funded through the use of JAG/BYRNE grants administered through the office of Drug Control Policy of Iowa and local law enforcement agencies, the release says. “SEINT will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to combat illegal drug distribution in Southeast Iowa,” the release says.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected, the release says.