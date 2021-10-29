Suspect faces murder charge in connection with fatal shooting at club

The Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division has charged 28-year-old Lance M. Johnson with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the Oct. 17 homicide of Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport.

Johnson was taken into custody in Rock Island by the Davenport Police Department and Rock Island Police Department. Johnson was transported to the Rock Island County Jail, a news release says.

“This remains an active investigation, no further information is available at this time,” the release says.

On Oct. 17

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Davenport Police responded to Déjà Vu, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance. Responding officers heard gun shots, and found one gunshot victim, identified as Wires.

Wires transferred by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”