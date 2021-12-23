Suspect, arrested on a warrant, faces charges for three 2018 burglaries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Johnson (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

A 31-year-old Davenport man faces numerous felony charges after police name him as a suspect in multiple 2018 burglaries.

Jason Johnson was being held Thursday on a total $25,000 cash bond in Scott County Jail after he was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. He faces three felony charges of third-degree burglary, two felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and a serous misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Police list these 2018 incidents in arrest affidavits:

  • Shortly before 10:15 a.m. Aug. 23, Davenport Police responded to California Pho for a report of a burglary. Johnson and another person forced entry into the business and took property. Damage was $200.
  • About 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2, Davenport Police responded to Subway at 1026 West River Drive for a report of a burglary. Police say Johnson and at least two other people committed burglary. Johnson took part in smashing the front-door glass, entered the business and took property. Damage was more than $1,000.
  • Shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 4, Davenport Police responded to Sara Mart at 3825 W. Kimberly Road after a report of a burglary. Police say Johnson and at least two other people damaged the power/utility box, then forced entry into the business and took property. Damage was more than $1,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 30 in Scott County Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories