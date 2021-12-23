Suspect, arrested on a warrant, faces charges for three 2018 burglaries

A 31-year-old Davenport man faces numerous felony charges after police name him as a suspect in multiple 2018 burglaries.

Jason Johnson was being held Thursday on a total $25,000 cash bond in Scott County Jail after he was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. He faces three felony charges of third-degree burglary, two felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and a serous misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Police list these 2018 incidents in arrest affidavits:

Shortly before 10:15 a.m. Aug. 23, Davenport Police responded to California Pho for a report of a burglary. Johnson and another person forced entry into the business and took property. Damage was $200.

About 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2, Davenport Police responded to Subway at 1026 West River Drive for a report of a burglary. Police say Johnson and at least two other people committed burglary. Johnson took part in smashing the front-door glass, entered the business and took property. Damage was more than $1,000.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 4, Davenport Police responded to Sara Mart at 3825 W. Kimberly Road after a report of a burglary. Police say Johnson and at least two other people damaged the power/utility box, then forced entry into the business and took property. Damage was more than $1,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 30 in Scott County Court.