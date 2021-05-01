Suspect faces theft charge after police find him unconscious near stolen car

A 24-year-old Chicago man was behind bars Saturday after police say they found him unconscious near a stolen car in Davenport.

About 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1400 block of Fillmore Street for a disturbance, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found Antwon Moore unconscious in the middle of the street, with an unoccupied gray Hyundai Sonata just south of Moore.

The vehicle, valued at $11,000, was reported stolen out of Chicago on April 24.

A witness said Moore was driving the vehicle during the disturbance and that other people physically removed him from the driver’s seat.

Moore, held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, faces a charge of first-degree theft. Scott County Court proceedings are set for Monday and Friday, court records say.

