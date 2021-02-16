Suspect facing sexual-abuse charges released on bond

A Davenport man who faces two charges of third-degree sexual abuse was released from Scott County Jail on bond Tuesday, the same day he was arrested.

David Woods, 48, was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on a cash-only $50,000 bond, and released at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, county records say.

Official records say a warrant was issued Feb. 5 for his arrest, but we do not know any other details.