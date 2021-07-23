Suspect fired gun Friday outside victim’s home, police say

A 32-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police say she fired a gun outside a victim’s home.

Alkia Ross of Davenport faces charges of going armed with intent, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, harassment and intoxication.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of Grand Avenue and Douglas Court after a report of gunfire.

Police say Ross went to the area while going armed with intent, and was on the phone with the victim threatening to assault her, an arrest affidavit says.

Ross, police say, walked down the street and fired one round outside of the victim’s house. The victim said she was scared and thought Ross was shooting at her.

Ross walked back down the street to her vehicle and fired an additional shot while threatening her on the phone, police say.

Ross harassed the victim prior to the shots fired, police said, and blocked the victim’s vehicle in the driveway with her Chevrolet Equinox.

The victim walked inside the residence and Ross called the victim repeatedly, the affidavit says.

Ross was “knowingly and willingly intoxicated while in possession of a firearm,” and had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of alcohol emanating from her breath, police said.

Officers saw Ross inside the Equinox. Officers saw a gun in plain view between the driver’s seat and passenger seat directly next to the defendant, the affidavit says.

Ross refused to submit to a preliminary breath test, police say. Witnesses saw Ross walking in the street before officers arrived.

Ross, released on her own recognizance, is set to appear in Scott County Court on Aug. 19.