Suspect found with meth was involved in storage-unit burglaries, deputies say

A 39-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after deputies say he was involved in storage-unit burglaries in the Quad-City area.

Michael Schmidt faces charges including ongoing criminal activity, second-degree possession and second-degree theft. He was being held Saturday on a total $40,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

On Oct. 24, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a storage unit at West Locust Storage. Schmidt and another person rented the unit, the arrest affidavit says.

Deputies found several tools reported stolen during other storage-unit burglaries. In particular were several tools with “WC” written on them that were reported stolen from Johnson County out of Solon, Iowa.

Deputies also found wrestling memorabilia reported stolen out of Scott County in August.

They also found a credit card and casino-player card belonging to someone who had reported a burglary to a storage unit Sept. 25 in Davenport. The victim had video of the incident.

“In the video, it shows a male wearing a mask with the same height, build and mannerisms as the defendant,” the affidavit says. Schmidt was with a woman who also was with him at the time of a theft on Oct. 20.

Several other items, including checks stolen from a Geneseo, Ill., storage-unit burglary, and an identification card stolen out of Hampton, Ill., during a car burglary, were found in the storage unit.

The tools “went along with the tools recovered from the stolen truck the defendant was located in the night prior,” the affidavit says.

On Oct. 23, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Schmidt’s vehicle, and found 8.3 grams of methamphetamine. Schmidt has a previous conviction for possession of meth.

Schmidt’s preliminary hearing is 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in Scott County Court.