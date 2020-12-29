Suspect had shotgun, marijuana, cognac, police say

A 20-year-old Rock Island man was in custody Tuesday after police say they found a shotgun, marijuana and an open container of cognac in his car.

Adrian McBride faces a felony charge of offensive weapons (short-barrel shotgun/rifle,) and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons, improper display of plates and possession under the legal age.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport police conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda Accord that didn’t have a front license plate.

McBride was driving. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a probable-cause search of the car, they found

a 12-gauge shotgun, with a barrel that appeared to be cut at the end and measured 14,” on the front passenger floorboard

two clear plastic bags with a total of 11.7 grams of marijuana – one bag in the front center console and one in the back seat

a working black digital scale, with marijuana residue, in the center console

an open container of Hennessy cognac.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, McBride admitted everything belonged to him. He does not have a valid permit to carry weapons.

He was being held Tuesday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 7 in Scott County Court.