Suspect had shotgun, marijuana, cognac, police say

A 20-year-old Rock Island man was in custody Tuesday after police say they found a shotgun, marijuana and an open container of cognac in his car.
Adrian McBride faces a felony charge of offensive weapons (short-barrel shotgun/rifle,) and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons, improper display of plates and possession under the legal age.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport police conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda Accord that didn’t have a front license plate.
McBride was driving. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a probable-cause search of the car, they found
- a 12-gauge shotgun, with a barrel that appeared to be cut at the end and measured 14,” on the front passenger floorboard
- two clear plastic bags with a total of 11.7 grams of marijuana – one bag in the front center console and one in the back seat
- a working black digital scale, with marijuana residue, in the center console
- an open container of Hennessy cognac.
After he was read his Miranda Rights, McBride admitted everything belonged to him. He does not have a valid permit to carry weapons.
He was being held Tuesday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 7 in Scott County Court.