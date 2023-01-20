A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car.

Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, and a serous misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree theft against an older individual, according to court records.

Richard Feldhacker (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 8 a.m. Jan. 12 in the area of the 3500 block of Belmont Road, a 2002 Ford F 250 was caught on security cameras pulling into a parking lot and parking next to a victim’s vehicle, police allege in arrest affidavits.

According to affidavits, Feldhacker then pulled forward through the parking space and stuck the victim’s vehicle, a 2018 BMW, causing substantial damage.

Feldhacker then left the immediate scene and drove around the perimeter of the complex. Moments later, Feldhacker is seen on security camera walking back to the victim’s vehicle and breaking out the front passenger side window. “These actions were caught on camera,” affidavits say.

The victim later returned to his vehicle and found that his wallet was missing out of the center console. Feldhacker left the scene of the original accident and was tracked by city traffic cameras and license plate readers leaving the scene and traveling to Kwik Star on the 3500 block of Belmont Road. There he also was recorded on cameras unlawfully using the victim’s stolen credit card in the amounts of $124.58 and $11.90, according to affidavits.

On Jan. 14, a search warrant for Feldhacker and his vehicle was obtained. On Wednesday, about 8:37 a.m., Feldhacker and his truck were involved in a traffic stop in reference to this case, as well as having expired registration and no proof of financial liability, affidavits say.

A search warrant for Feldhacker and his truck yielded the discovery of 1.21 grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, a credit card that was reported stolen in a Davenport burglary, and Social Security cards belonging to persons other than Feldhacker, as well as other cards that belonged to those individuals. according to affidavits.

Other items that were discovered in the vehicle were the original victim’s wallet and a Hy-Vee Fuel Saver card that was registered to the victim, affidavits say.

Feldhacker, who is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 27 in Scott County Court.