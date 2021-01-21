Suspect held on $110,000 after selling heroin to informant

A 32-year-old Moline man police say sold heroin to an informant was being held Thursday on a total bond of $110,000.

Cordero Harris Sr. faces two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.

On Dec. 9, 2020, Davenport police used a confidential informant to buy heroin from Harris, who sold .50 grams for about $80 to the buyer, an arrest affidavit says. Harris was identified by officers during the purchase, which was recorded on audio and video.

On Jan. 7, 2021, Davenport police used an informant to make another purchase of .8 grams of heroin for about $75.

Again, Harris was identified and was recorded on video and audio during the purchase.

Harris, who was being held in Scott County Jail, is set to appear at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Scott County Court.