Suspect held on $250,000 bond in connection with report of sexual abuse of child

A 49-year-old Davenport man is the third Quad-City suspect within a week to face sexual-abuse charges in three separate cases involving victims younger than 12.

Darren Warren Sr. was being held Monday on a $250,000 cash bond in Scott County Jail to face a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. In the arrest affidavit, Davenport police accuse Warren in connection with an incident at a home in the area of West 55th Street and Linwood Avenue, Davenport.

Police arrived after they received a report about the sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

In Iowa, second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years.

Scott County Court proceedings for Warren are set for Wednesday and again May 6.

Two earlier incidents

An 18-year-old Moline man also was held in Scott County Jail in connection with charges of sexual abuse of two victims younger than 12. Trenton Curtner faces two felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

On Oct. 13, 2020, the Davenport Police Department received a report about alleged sexual abuse, an arrest affidavit says. Police say Curtner had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 who is not related to him but lived in the same household.

Police say Curtner, who was booked into Scott County Jail on Thursday, also had sexual contact with a second victim younger than 12. Both victims said intimate touching occurred.

An 18-year-old Bettendorf man, booked into Scott County Jail on Wednesday, also faces felony charges involving sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. Wyatt Draese faces three felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

He is accused of committing sexual abuse upon the child between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of 2020 at a residence on Riverview Lane, police say in the arrest affidavit.

Draese “admitted to performing the sex acts with the victim on more than three occasions,” the affidavit says.

Both men are scheduled for appearances in Scott County Court.