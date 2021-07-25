Suspect held on attempted-murder charge after shooting Saturday night

A 47-year-old New Liberty man is behind bars after police and deputies say he shot a victim late Saturday then took off.

Taurus Puckett faces felony charges of attempted murder, willful injury – causing serious injury and going armed with intent, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault displaying using a weapon – first offense.

Puckett went to a residence about 10 p.m. on the 400 block of 300th Street, New Liberty, in connection to an ongoing domestic dispute, arrest affidavits say.

When the victim stepped between Puckett and the house where Puckett’s relative was, Puckett fired a gun at the victim, who was injured and then transported for medical treatment.

Puckett then took off in a vehicle. Scott County Sheriff’s office staff found him a few hours later, an affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Puckett made statements about the incident and “continually asked what the victim’s status was,” an affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for Puckett, held on $42,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Aug. 11 in Scott County Court.

As of Sunday, we do not know the victim’s condition. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.