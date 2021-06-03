Suspect in 2017 murder brought to Scott County Jail from Anamosa

A 22-year-old East St. Louis man – a suspect in a 2017 Davenport murder – was brought from an Iowa prison to Scott County Jail on Wednesday.

Dyon A. Thomas, currently incarcerated at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, Anamosa, Iowa, was transported from that facility and booked into Scott County Jail at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, official records say.

He was brought to the jail for an interview with law enforcement Thursday, according to court records.

Thomas is among three suspects in the 2017 homicide of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen during a robbery.

Thomas, Darryl Merritt, 24, a of Cahokia, Ill., and Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Missouri, have been named as suspects in the 2017 slaying.

Graham, left, and Merritt

Police say the three killed Allen on March 5, 2017, during a robbery shortly before 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot/garage area of Brady Street Stadium on the 3600 block of North Brady Street.

Demetrius Allen

During the robbery, Allen, 18, was shot multiple times, and the three took his money and personal belongings, police say.

Court proceedings for Merritt and Graham, both held in Scott County Jail, are scheduled for July.

Thomas will be returned to Anamosa, court records say.