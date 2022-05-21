A 22-year-old suspect in a 2019 Davenport robbery is behind bars again.

William Harris, of Chicago, accused of first-degree robbery, is being held in Scott County Jail.

On Feb. 28, 2020, Harris was charged in connection with a robbery that happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2019, at Brady Mart, 3107 Brady St., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Harris and another person entered the business and were armed with a handgun, the affidavit says. “They threatened harm to the clerk and stole money from the register,” the affidavit says.

They used an object to break the glass display cases and stole several cell phones valued at more than $1,000, the affidavit says.

Harris has been positively identified by blood DNA evidence collected during the investigation, the affidavit says.

Harris, who violated the terms of his pretrial release, was arrested Thursday on a warrant, court records say.

Harris is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.