Suspect in 2020 shooting death pleads to lesser offense

The suspect in the 2020 death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly has pleaded guilty to an offense lesser than the original first-degree murder charge he faced.
Kelly was killed when she was hit in the torso with a gunshot while she left the Walmart on West Kimberly Road during civil disturbances on May 31.
As a result of the investigation into the incident, Parker M. Belz, now 22, of Davenport, was charged with first-degree murder.
In a plea agreement filed Tuesday in Scott County Court, Belz pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted murder. A charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed at sentencing, he agreement says.
Belz is being held for Scott County in the Marshall County Jail in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Atempted murder is a Class B Forcible Felony, and incarceration is mandatory upon conviction, with a mandatory minimum of 70 percent of the 25-year sentence.
Belz also will be ordered to pay at least $150,000 in restitution to Kelly’s heirs or estate, the plea agreement says.
Pretrial conferences will be Oct. 20 in Scott County Court, where a jury trial is set to begin Oct. 25.
The incident was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.