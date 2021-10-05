Suspect in 2020 shooting death pleads to lesser offense

Parker Marlin Belz, 21, of Davenport was arrested and charged with first degree murder by the Davenport Police on Friday, June 19, 2020, in connection with the death of Italia Marie Kelly. (photo from Scott County Jail records.)

The suspect in the 2020 death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly has pleaded guilty to an offense lesser than the original first-degree murder charge he faced.

Kelly was killed when she was hit in the torso with a gunshot while she left the Walmart on West Kimberly Road during civil disturbances on May 31.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, Parker M. Belz, now 22, of Davenport, was charged with first-degree murder.

In a plea agreement filed Tuesday in Scott County Court, Belz pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted murder. A charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed at sentencing, he agreement says.

Belz is being held for Scott County in the Marshall County Jail in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Parker Belz (from Marshall County Jail inmate listing.)

Atempted murder is a Class B Forcible Felony, and incarceration is mandatory upon conviction, with a mandatory minimum of 70 percent of the 25-year sentence.

Belz also will be ordered to pay at least $150,000 in restitution to Kelly’s heirs or estate, the plea agreement says.

Pretrial conferences will be Oct. 20 in Scott County Court, where a jury trial is set to begin Oct. 25.

The incident was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.