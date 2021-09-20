Suspect in assault jailed on $250,000 bond

A Milan man police say is a suspect in an assault is being held on $250,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail.

Ward F. Davis, 39, faces a charge of felony aggravated battery, according to jail officials.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Milan Police responded to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a report of a woman who had been hit in the head and was lying in the roadway, according to a Monday news release from the Milan Police Department.

The caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pine View Apartments.

Officers found the woman bleeding, with apparent head injuries. She was transported by ambulance from the scene and is in critical care, the release says.

A suspect had left the area, police say.

Ward is scheduled to appear Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing in Rock Island County Court, court records say.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Milan Police at 309-787-8520. The investigation continues.