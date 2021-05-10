Suspect in attempted QC burglary tells judge he was hungry

A 28-year-old Davenport man was released under court supervision Monday morning after police say he tried to break into an outbuilding at a church.

Markell Williams faces a felony charge of second-degree attempted burglary and aggravated misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons – knife used in crime and possession of burglary tools.

About 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to a report of a person walking with a knife around the Vineyard Church, 2402 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers saw him holding the knife in his hand when they arrived. On surveillance video, officers saw Williams approach a small outbuilding on the west side of the property. A window on the east side of the building was broken and a screen was cut.

The video showed Williams approaching the window with the knife in his hand and “messing with the window,” the affidavit says.

The person who contacted police said the window was not broken earlier in the day.

Williams, who was wearing a latex glove on his hand, refused to give his name and date of birth to several officers.

Local 4 News, the only station in the courtroom where Williams made a first appearance Monday morning, heard Judge Christine Dalton explain the charges to Williams, saying the burglary charge carries a sentence of up to five years.

Williams said he has medical problems and was “doing something because I’m hungry.”

Dalton told him Scott County would help him get on his feet with medication and something to eat. “You can’t be breaking into buildings,” she told him.

Court proceedings for Williams are set for May 17 and May 28 in Scott County Court.