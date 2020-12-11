Suspect in bi-state September police chase held on felony charges

A Bettendorf suspect was being held Friday in Scott County Jail in connection with a September convenience-store robbery and a high-speed chase from Bettendorf to Moline.

25-year-old Zachary Sisul, of Bettendorf, and 22-year-old Naytion Owens, of Rock Island, approached a victim shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., Bettendorf, an arrest affidavit says.

They struck and injured the victim on the back of the head with the butt of a handgun. Once the victim was on the ground, they both continued to hit him while demanding his truck keys.

The victim told them the keys were in the truck. They took more than $160 in cash from the victim’s shorts pocket.

Sisul then got in the driver’s seat of the truck while Owens stayed with the victim, telling him “Stay down! Don’t move! I swear I’ll do it!”

As soon as Sisul started the truck and began to leave, Owens ran to the truck and got into the passenger seat, and they took off.

Officers saw the stolen truck on Grant Street about to get on the Interstate 74 Bridge to head into Illinois.

When officers tried to stop the truck, it went on to the bridge and into Illinois.

After a pursuit in Moline, the victim’s truck crashed and Sisul and Owens ran. They were quickly caught.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Sisul admitted he was involved but claimed that was only because he was afraid Owens would physically harm he if he didn’t help Owens.

Sisul admitted conspiring to commit the robbery with Owens and two additional suspects

Also, Sisul said Owens had a black semi-automatic handgun, and hit the victim on the head with it.

When Sisul was arrested he had a pistol holster.

The QC Mart security video shows Sisul and Owens just before the robbery happened.

Sisul is scheduled for a preliminary appearance at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Scott County Court. He faces felony charges of assault while displaying a weapon, conspiracy, eluding, first-degree robbery and second-degree theft, along with misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and speeding.

Owens, 22, remains in Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond.